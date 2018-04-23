HAPPENING NOW
-
Woman awakes in her home near Parkland to stranger rubbing her face
A woman fell asleep on a couch in her empty home, and awoke to a stranger stroking her cheek.
-
Deputies: Man who offered to buy pre-teen underwear found with machete, hatchet, duct tape
A man who posted fliers to pay cash for teen girls' underwear was arrested after he thought he was meeting a 14-year-old girl, deputies said.
-
Earthquake expert: We can't predict or warn you about the 'Big One'
The Northwest has been on guard for the "Big One." After the shake, Dr. Lucy Jones says that while many buildings will remain standing, they'll still have to be demolished.
-
Proposed initiatives to watch in 2018
It's only April and more than 70 initiatives have already been filed with the Secretary of State tackling everything from grocery taxes to stricter gun regulations. While many of the initiatives will fail to get the signatures needed to make it on the ballot, there are some already getting lots of attention ahead of November.
-
One-time Seahawk Kona Schwenke dies at age 25
The following is a story from Gregg Bell of the Tacoma News Tribune
-
Missing 15-year-old Arlington girl found safe
A 15-year-old Arlington girl who was reported missing on Monday was found safe.
-
Divers pull bottles, fishing gear from Tacoma's waterfront
If there was a message in all the glass bottles divers brought up from the waters off Tacoma's waterfront Saturday it might be this: Stop using Puget Sound as a garbage dump.
-
MultiCare's new Cecchettini Pavilion brings more medical care to Covington
MultiCare will open a 58-bed inpatient hospital Tuesday (April 24) at Covington Medical Center in South King County.
-
Tires slashed on dozens of vehicles in Seattle's Magnolia, Ballard neighborhoods
People were left scrambling to get to work and school Monday morning after several tires were slashed along 32nd Avenue West in Seattle's Magnolia neighborhood. This follows a weekend when neighbors reported at least 19 other vehicles had tires slashed along 24th Avenue West in Ballard.
-
Business tax for affordable housing, homeless debated at City Hall
Signs that have popped up around Seattle and placards at a City Hall hearing Monday night read, "Tax Amazon to build affordable housing."
-
Van strikes multiple pedestrians in Toronto; driver in custody
Canadian police say a van in Toronto has struck at least 8 people, but that the cause of the incident and the extent of the injuries are not yet known.
-
Lakewood apartment fire displaces 4 families
A Sunday afternoon fire at a Lakewood apartment complex displaced four families, according to West Pierce Fire & Rescue.
-
Pierce County prosecutor Wikipedia edits traced to spokesman
The spokesman for Pierce County Prosecutor Mark Lindquist has been barred from making edits to his boss's Wikipedia page after trying to delete unfavorable references.
-
Former FBI Director James Comey to speak to Amazon employees
After a sold-out crowd at Seattle University as a part of his book signing tour, former FBI Director James Comey will speak to Amazon employees in Seattle Monday.
-
Third-grade girl, mother struck by truck in Renton; child critically injured
A mother and her third-grade daughter were hospitalized after they were struck by a truck Monday morning.
-
Sunny and warm weather ahead
We're off to a clear and mainly calm start with temps in the 30s and 40s. Outside of a little patchy fog south, we'll be mainly clear.
-
Everett home destroyed by flames
A home in Everett was destroyed in an early morning fire Monday.
-
Ferry breakdown leaves some stranded for hours
Some people trying to leave the San Juan Islands and get to Anacortes were stranded for hours because a ferry was taken out of service since Sunday morning.
-
Former FBI Director James Comey to speak at Seattle University
Seattle residents are expected to pack a Seattle University ballroom Sunday night to hear former FBI Director James Comey speak as part of his book tour.
-
Paul Allen's deep sea ambition is discovering lost, sunken ships
The following is a commentary from the Ron and Don Show on KIRO Radio
-
-
Robert Baker, brother of former UW star Budda Baker, dies in Seattle shooting
-
Bothell family finds their dog poisoned by methamphetamine and cocaine
-
Alliance for Gun Responsibility announces ballot initiative for 2018
-
Police: Can you ID 'Motorcycle Man' and his accomplice?
-
Unlicensed Federal Way masseur charged with sexually assaulting clients
-
King County Sheriff deputies to conduct impaired emphasis patrols on 4/20
-
Road rage victim shot on I-5, pregnant wife unhurt
-
-
-
- Everett home destroyed by flames
- Ferry breakdown leaves some stranded for hours
- Everett getting rare, private US airport terminal
-
-
-
- Divers pull bottles, fishing gear from Tacoma's waterfront
- Lakewood apartment fire displaces 4 families
- Pierce County prosecutor Wikipedia edits traced to spokesman
