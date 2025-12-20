Leavenworth welcomes holiday visitors back, urges patience after recent storms

According to the City of Leavenworth, the Village of Lights has returned and Christmastown celebrations are again in full swing, as local businesses welcome visitors back after recent storms.

City officials said while holiday activities are underway, the community is still recovering from storm impacts and is asking visitors to be patient and help keep streets safe and accessible.

The city emphasized that cooperation from visitors plays a key role in keeping traffic moving and ensuring emergency access during busy weekends.

Getting to Leavenworth

Drivers are advised to plan ahead before heading into town.

Although U.S. Highway 2 remains closed, Leavenworth is still accessible via U.S. Highway 97 and Interstate 90.

Travelers are encouraged to check real-time road conditions before leaving by using the live map from the Washington State Department of Transportation, as conditions and detours may change.

Parking and traffic restrictions

To maintain clear access for emergency vehicles during high-traffic periods, the city has implemented temporary parking and traffic restrictions that are being strictly enforced.

Parking is prohibited on both sides of Pine, Ski Hill, Evans, Commercial, Burke and Cedar streets, with specific block details available on the city’s website.

In addition, left turns from Fir Street onto Chumstick Highway are not allowed as part of the city’s traffic flow plan.

Officials said these measures are designed to reduce congestion and ensure emergency responders can move through town without delay.

Where to park

Visitors are encouraged to take advantage of free parking and transit options.

A free shuttle is available from the Wilkommen Park & Ride, located behind the Safeway store.

From there, riders can take Link Transit’s Route 32 directly into downtown Leavenworth.

Downtown parking remains available in designated city lots, with maps and locations posted online by the city.

Questions and updates

Those with festival-related questions can contact the Leavenworth Visitor Center at (509) 548-5807 or by email at info@leavenworth.org.

Questions related to parking or traffic can be directed to tapp@cityofleavenworth.com or by calling (509) 888-0812.

City officials noted that traffic revisions and detours remain subject to change as conditions evolve and are urging visitors to stay informed before and during their trip.

