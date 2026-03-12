Double murder suspect named to FBI’s Ten Most Wanted Fugitives list captured

FEDERAL WAY, Wash. — Double-murder suspect Samuel Ramirez Jr. has been captured after nearly three years on the run, police and the FBI confirmed.

According to the Federal Way Police Department, Ramirez Jr. was arrested without incident on March 10 in Culiacán, Mexico, just 1 hour and 13 minutes after being added to the FBI’s Ten Most Wanted list.

33-year-old Samuel Ramirez Jr. was wanted for the shooting deaths of two women outside the Stars Bar and Grill in Federal Way, on May 21, 2023, according to FBI Seattle. A third person was also shot and injured that day. After the alleged shooting, Ramirez Jr. was believed to have fled the country.

According to FBI Director Kash Patel, Samuel Ramirez Jr. was apprehended in Sinaloa, Mexico, and landed in Seattle on the morning of March 12, where he was taken into custody by Federal Way Police.

Just two days before, on Tuesday, March 10, the Federal Bureau of Investigation’s Seattle office and the Federal Way Police had named Samuel Ramirez Jr. to the FBI’s Ten Most Wanted Fugitives list in a press conference.

The victims, Katie Duhnke and Jessyca Hohn, worked at the Stars Bar and Grill, KIRO 7 previously reported.

Teena Nelson, owner of Stars Bar & Grill, described her employees as being central to the atmosphere of the business.

She recalled the distinct personalities of the two women: “Katie was pretty much the life of the party,” Nelson said. “Jessica was just… very pretty, very stylish.”

Nelson was notified of the shooting shortly after it occurred in the early morning hours.

“It was horrific. I got a call at 3:30 in the morning to come quickly. My bartenders had been shot,” she said.

Nelson noted that the suspect had visited the establishment several times previously without causing issues.

She recalled that interactions on the night of the killings seemed peaceful.

“When he left, he walked here and waved goodbye to the girls. The girls turned around and said good night. It was very cordial,” Nelson said.

Ramirez Jr. was formally charged with murder on May 24, 2023, and a federal arrest warrant was issued on November 14, 2025. On March 10, 2025, he was named to the FBI’s Ten Most Wanted List.

Before his capture, Nelson expressed frustration that it took nearly three years for the suspect to be elevated to the FBI’s highest-priority list.

“It’s about time. It’s been almost three years, and I wish it would have happened sooner,” Nelson said.

The decision to place Ramirez on the Ten Most Wanted Fugitives list was based on the severity of the crime and his ability to evade capture.

Mike Herrington, special agent in charge of the Seattle FBI field office, explained the specific requirements for such a designation.

“It is reserved for the most dangerous and elusive subject that we have,” Herrington said.

Federal Way Police Chief Andy Hwang said the involvement of federal authorities was necessary due to the belief that Ramirez left the state and potentially entered Mexico. An FBI flier said he had ties to Lake Havasu City, Arizona, Compton, California, Las Vegas, Nevada, and Jalisco and Sinaloa, Mexico.

“We don’t really have the capacity to go to Mexico and investigate, whereas the FBI has a counterpart they can work with to bring this guy into custody,” Hwang said.

Additionally, designating Ramirez Jr. on the FBI’s Ten Most Wanted Fugitives list raised the reward leading to his capture to $1 million, up previously from $25,000.

After Ramirez Jr. landed in Washington state on March 12, the Federal Way Police Department confirmed that he would be facing charges in the next two weeks in King County Superior Court.

Statement from Federal Way Police Chief Andy Hwang on Ramirez Jr.’s arrest:

“We are deeply grateful for the FBI’s partnership and the swift coordination among local, federal, and international law enforcement that led to Samuel Ramirez Jr.’s capture so quickly. This arrest is an important step toward justice for the victims, Jessyca Hohn and Katie Duhnke, and toward bringing some measure of closure to their families and our community. We remain committed to ensuring that the suspect is held fully accountable.”

Statement from Federal Way Mayor Jim Ferrell on the arrest:

“On behalf of the City of Federal Way, we are grateful for the tireless work and collaboration of our law enforcement partners, including the Federal Bureau of Investigation, in locating and apprehending the suspect. Their dedication and coordination were vital in bringing this individual into custody. Our community stands united in seeking justice for the victims and their families. Federal Way will continue to support the pursuit of accountability and remain committed to the safety and well-being of everyone who calls our city home.”

The Federal Way Police Department thanked the FBI, the U.S. Attorney’s Office, and the King County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office for their close coordination in apprehending the suspect and advancing this investigation, while FBI Director Patel thanked the FBI’s Legal Attaché office in Mexico City, Secretaria de Seguridad y Protección Ciudadana (SSPC), the Instituto Nacional de Migracion (INM), and the U.S. Attorney’s Office Western District of Washington for their partnership in coordinating the arrest.

