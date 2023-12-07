Help Give Local Children a Happier Holiday!
Today is a big day for the KIRO 7 Cares Toy Drive!
It’s a special day of giving, in partnership with Star 101.5, Northwest News Radio 97.7, and 570 KVI. All donations today will benefit The Salvation Army and help ensure local kids receive a gift this holiday season. The Salvation Army is the biggest recipient of Toys for Tots toys, so every dollar raised means The Salvation Army can purchase additional toys and Toys for Tots can help additional organizations in need of toys. Your support means both organizations can help even more local kids have a happier holiday!
Today only, you can give a toy or donation at 30 participating Fred Meyer locations. (There's a handy map below!) Just look for the Fred Meyer staff outside a main entrance.
You can also call the phone bank to make a donation from 6 a.m. -7 p.m. at: 206-217-1237, or donate here.
Our KIRO 7 Toy Drive Collection partners are also still collecting toys, today, scroll to find a map of all those locations, too!
