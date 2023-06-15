Sections
WATCH
57
°
WATCH
News
PinPoint Weather
Video
KIRO 7 Investigates
Jesse Jones
Sports
Gets Real
Community
Steals & Deals
News
South Sound News
North Sound News
National
Politics
PinPoint Weather
7-Day Forecast
Hour by Hour
Ski Report
School Closings
Pet Walk Forecast
Weather 24/7 Stream
Video
Live Stream
KIRO 24/7 News
Weather 24/7
KIRO 7 Live Studio
(Opens in new window)
Raw Video
Past Newscasts
Gusto TV - Summer Recipes
Law & Crime - Rapper Murder Trial
KIRO 7 Investigates
Sports
Seattle Seahawks
Seattle Mariners
Seattle Kraken
Seattle Sounders
Seattle Storm
College Sports
High School Football
On Home Ice
KIRO 7 Live Studio
Community
Seattle Pride 2023
Your Voices
KIRO 7 CARES
Woodland Park Zoo
(Opens in new window)
Local Jobs
Washington Grown
Steals and Deals
Jesse Jones
Jesse Jones
Gets Real
Traffic
Cash Card Giveaway
Apps & Newsletters
KIRO 7 Apps
Newsletter Sign-ups
(Opens in new window)
About Us
KIRO 7 News Team
Submit a news tip
KIRO 7 TV Schedule
Contact Us
Closed Captioning
Advertising
KIRO 7 FCC EEO Report
(Opens in new window)
KIRO 7 Public File
(Opens in new window)
Visitor Agreement
Privacy Policy
Telemundo Seattle
(Opens in new window)
KIRO 24/7 News
Resize:
Drag to Resize Video