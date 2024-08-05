Sections
News
KIRO 7 Election Center
Washington attorney general and sheriff who helped nab Green River Killer fight for governor’s seat
Republican congressman who voted to impeach Trump fights to survive Washington primary
Top 4 gubernatorial candidates speak to KIRO 7
Election 2024: Voters outline their top issues
Washington Democrats throw their support behind VP Harris
Washington state representative reacts to attempted assassination of former President Trump
Local homeless sweep laws swiftly changing after supreme court decision
KIRO 7 2024 Primary Election Hot Races
Governor
Lieutenant Governor
US Senate
Attorney General
Secretary of State
Superintendent of Public Instruction
Commissioner of Public Lands
Congressional District 1
Congressional District 2
Congressional District 3
Congressional District 4
Congressional District 5
Congressional District 6
Congressional District 7
Congressional District 8
Congressional District 9
Congressional District 10
Seattle City Council, Position 8
National Politics
Harris introduces new running mate Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz as the 'vice president America deserves'
How Tim Walz became beloved by young voters with a message that the GOP is 'weird'
Weak spots in metal may have led to fatal Osprey crash off Japan, documents obtained by AP reveal
Takeaways from a Harris-Walz ticket now that the stage is set for a reimagined presidential race
Some Democratic backers of Josh Shapiro see a missed chance for a Jewish vice president
Global stock volatility hits the presidential election, with Trump decrying a 'Kamala Crash'
US sends ship-based Navy fighter jets to a base in the Middle East to help protect Israel
Pakistani man with ties to Iran is charged in plot to carry out political assassinations on US soil
Harris-Walz v. Trump-Vance: It's now an expanded battle for both the Sun Belt and Rust Belt
Five things to know about Tim Walz
2024 Washington Primary Election results
What polling shows about Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz, Harris' new running mate
Judge in Trump's hush money case delays date for ruling on presidential immunity
Election 2024: Who is Tim Walz, Kamala Harris’ running mate
Energy Department awards $2.2B to strengthen the electrical grid and add clean power
Latest Trending
Big Lots to close as many as 315 locations, not 35
Tom Hanks, Rita Wilson’s guest home burglarized
9 people killed when SUV crashes into canal, one person survives
Paris Olympics: Whale jumps during surfing competition
Babies R Us opens in 200 Kohl’s stores, see the list of locations