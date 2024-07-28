2024 WA Elections: Superintendent of Public Instruction

The Washington Superintendent of Public Instruction oversees the administration of K-12 education across the state.

There are three candidates running against incumbent Chris Reykdal in the August primary. The top two vote-getters will advance to the November general election.

The Washington State Primary and Special Election is Aug. 6. In-depth coverage of the races can be found at kiro7.com/politics

Candidates for Washington Superintendent of Public Instruction

Candidate information below was provided by the candidates to the Washington Secretary of State. We have not altered/corrected what we have received from the SOS.

(in alphabetical order by last name)

John Patterson Blair (Nonpartisan) – No website listed

Elected Experience

Vashon Island (WA) School Board 2000-04

Other Professional Experience

High School Science Teacher 1969-76; Developed and taught a high school “special education to mainstream science” transition curriculum 1970-72; NEA and AFT simultaneous memberships; Teachers (NEA) contract negotiator 1970-72; A founding and participating teacher (science), Cinnaminson (NJ) Public Alternative High School for 170+ 10th-12th grade students who wanted to take responsibility for their own education 1972-76; Voters Pamphlet for OSPI, 2004, 2008, 2012, 2016; average 75,000 votes, 7% statewide.

Education

Haverford College, BA Sociology; Temple University, MEd Science

Community Service

A founding and participating parent, Vashon (WA) Parent Involvement Program, Alternative Public Elementary School (40 students) 1983-90

Statement

A Referendum: Every child is unique and families should have the opportunity to individualize their own children’s public education

I propose A New Foundation for Public Education, (of which existing public schools would be an unchanged part), consisting of:

Individual Student Trust Accounts - funded annually using each student’s existing $12,000+ state education voucher. With approval, each student’s parents may spend these accumulating funds at any Registered Public Education Program(s) of their choice. Registered Public Education Programs - any educational program, regardless of ownership, which: Accepts only trust funds as tuition, i.e. “free”; Fills at least 80% of its openings without admission qualification, i.e. “open enrollment”; Permits the study, but not the practice, of religion; and Publishes measurable educational and behavioral goals for its students. Students not achieving these goals may be dismissed by the program. Neighborhood Education Districts - administered by three locally elected trustees, will oversee the educational progress of 50 to 200 participating neighborhood students. The trustees must approve parental education choices for students passing applicable “WASL” tests. Community Facility Districts - locally elected, will own, operate and maintain all public facilities. Life-cycle maintenance funds will be included in the original bond funding.

Interested? Vote for me.

David Olson (Nonpartisan) - https://electdavidolson.com/

Elected Experience

Peninsula School Board Director (2013 – present); Pierce County Charter Review Commissioner (2016); Previously elected to the WSSDA Legislative and Resolutions Committees; served as school board Legislative Representative for 10 years.

Other Professional Experience

Finance and Banking; Defense Contractor; U.S. Navy Chief Warrant Officer (retired)

Education

SNHU, B.S. Organizational Leadership, Magna cum Laude; Officer Candidate School, U.S. Navy; Saturation Diver Training, U.S. Navy; Technical School, U.S. Navy

Community Service

Board Member, Greater Gig Harbor Foundation; Gig Harbor Rotary; President and Board Member, City Club of Tacoma; Vice President, Hilltop Business Association; Board Member, World Trade Center Tacoma

Statement

Less than 50% of Washington students can read and write at grade level yet your property taxes have skyrocketed. Your children and schools deserve better. OSPI is not fulfilling their duty to advocate for adequate school operational funding. As Superintendent, I will push to change the approach, ensuring resources reach the schools and students who need them most – regardless of race, ethnicity, or socioeconomic status.

Under the incumbent, chronic absenteeism has doubled, depriving children of crucial learning opportunities. Drawing from my district’s success, where strong parental engagement has led to one of the state’s lowest absentee rates, I will advocate for policies that encourage partnering with parents.

I am committed to restoring local control to school boards, empowering those who understand their communities’ unique needs, ensuring a fair and effective education for all. I will push to expand skilled trades programs, preparing our students for future diverse careers.

To combat the distractions of the digital age, I will promote policies restricting cell phones and social media in schools, creating safer, more focused learning environments. The Seattle Times stated the Superintendent is a “cheerleader for mediocrity.” Average Is Not Good Enough! It is time for change. I’ll appreciate your vote.

Chris Reykdal (Nonpartisan) - https://www.chrisreykdal.org/

Elected Experience

Superintendent of Public Instruction, Local School Board Director, State Legislator.

Other Professional Experience

Classroom Teacher, Higher Education Budget and Finance Executive, Fiscal Analyst for the Washington State Senate.

Education

Baccalaureate Degree in Social Studies and a Teaching Certificate, Washington State University. Master’s Degree in Public Administration with an emphasis on Budget, Finance, and Performance Management, University of North Carolina - Chapel Hill.

Community Service

Parent volunteer in schools, youth soccer coach, local city planning commissioner, food bank volunteer, education foundation board member, education scholarship founder, and non-profit fundraiser.

Statement

Thank you Washington Voters! I am grateful to serve as your State Superintendent. This job requires experience and tested leadership to maintain our post-pandemic recovery. Our strong learning acceleration is at risk without sustained funding and a relentless focus on keeping our schools public and accountable to local voters. The paramount duty in our state is to fully fund our public schools. Investing in our public schools and our educators to empower student achievement is my number one priority!

Innovation drives our work with expanded career and technical education pathways, a record high graduation rate, a measurable improvement in student mental health following targeted investments, and free school meals for over 700,000 students. We are a top performing state in math and reading, and civics is once again a graduation requirement under my leadership!

Over two-thirds of our students now earn college credit while in high school, saving families over $100 million per year in foregone tuition, and we’ve doubled our investments in rural school facilities. Every child deserves a high-quality, individualized, and equitable learning opportunity in every community!

Endorsed: Washington State Labor Council, Public School Employees, Washington Education Association, American Federation of Teachers-WA, Washington Conservation Action, and more.

Reid Saaris (Nonpartisan) - https://reid4waschools.com/

Elected Experience

No Information Submitted

Other Professional Experience

Fourth-generation WA public school teacher, most recently at Rainier Beach High School, and a school administrator. Founder and CEO of a nationwide nonprofit partnering with federal and state leaders and tens of thousands of educators to expand opportunities and close achievement gaps. Author of a leading paper on WA youth mental health as well as three books; recipient of the Google Global Impact Award and Harvard’s Hoopes Prize for Excellence.

Education

B.A. in Government, & Certification in Teaching, Harvard University; M.Ed. and MBA with Certificate in Public Management, Stanford University.

Community Service

Coaching soccer and cross-country running, Habitat for Humanity, mentoring, & more.

Statement

I’m a father to three, and a fourth-generation Washington public educator. I’ve dedicated my career – as a teacher, administrator, national nonprofit founder and CEO – to the unmatched power and promise of public education.

The current struggles facing our students and teachers are unacceptable. The mismanagement of $2.9 billion in federal relief dollars by our schools chief has seriously set us back and is reason enough to replace him, but there are more. Washington has slid behind most other states in K-12 education according to US News; 15% of adolescents are considering suicide; 20% of educators are leaving their schools; funding is collapsing with unprecedented school closures.

The Seattle Times has described the incumbent as a “lackluster” superintendent who is “cheerleading mediocrity.”

I’m not a career politician. I’m a proven leader who has worked all across the country with tens of thousands of educators to ensure the promise of an excellent public education is fulfilled for all kids. I’ll ensure every school has the resources to connect students in need with: (1) effective mental health care; (2) tutoring; and (3) great career and college opportunities. If you agree that Washington must do better, I hope you will support me.

