Remains of a four-year-old boy found near Yakima

SELAH, Wash. — Human remains found in the town of Selah were confirmed to be those of four-year-old Alaric ‘AJ’ Funderburgh, the Selah Police Department said in a release.

Alairc’s father, 33-year-old Preston Funderburgh, was initially arrested on April 17 in connection to the investigation with misdemeanor charges, but on Thursday, those charges were dismissed by the Selah Municipal Court, the release said.

Preston Funderburgh had an initial appearance on Thursday for two alleged federal felonies of theft of government money and wire fraud.

The King County Sheriff’s Office conducted the autopsy for Alaric on April 22 and is still running further tests to determine his cause of death.

