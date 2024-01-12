Adna SD Jan 12 Other Closed; CLOSED

Archbishop Murphy HS Everett Jan 12 Other Delayed 2 hours; Classes begin at 10 am. No zero period, no bus service for Mukilteo or Marysville.

Auburn SD Jan 12 Other 2 Hours Late; LATE 2 HOURS

Bethel SD (WA) Jan 12 Other 2 Hours Late, AM/PM Buses on snow routes. Right At School and the Bethel Acceleration Academy will also be running two hours late. There will be no half-day preschool, no late start or early release programs, no out-of-district transportation, no Challenge program, and no transportation for Challenger Middle or Challenger High School. Morning classes at the Pierce County Skills Center are also canceled. As a reminder, on two hour delays, no breakfast is served.; LATE 2 HOURS

Boistfort SD Jan 12 Other Closed. No breakfast will be served; CLOSED

Brinnon SD Jan 12 Other 3 Hours Late. Buses will run 3 1/2 hours late. Class starts at 11:15. Changes to this schedule will be posted by 10:00.; LATE OTHER

Carbonado SD Jan 12 Other 2 Hours Late. No Early Kindergarten; LATE 2 HOURS

Centralia College Jan 12 Other Closed; CLOSED

Centralia SD Jan 12 Other Closed; CLOSED

Central Kitsap SD Jan 12 Other 2 Hours Late. No AM preschool. No out-of-district transportation.; OTHER

Chehalis SD Jan 12 Other Closed; CLOSED

Chief Leschi Schools Jan 12 Other 2 Hours Late. Grandview Early Learning Center 2hrs late; LATE 2 HOURS

Chimacum SD Jan 12 Other Closed. No WST or Madrona transportation. All activities canceled.; CLOSED

Coupeville SD Jan 12 Other 2 Hours Late; LATE 2 HOURS

Dieringer SD Jan 12 Other AM buses on snow routes; TRANSPORT

Eastside Community School Jan 12 Other Due to icy roads - 2 hour late start today for the Grade School and High School. Early Childhood will be closed. Aftercare will be available on normal schedule. Kids need to dress warm with coat, hat & gloves as high temperature today will be 25 degrees; OTHER

Eatonville SD Jan 12 Other Closed, No out-of-district transportation; CLOSED

EdCC-Headstart/EHS Jan 12 Other EA, CG, and SE half day AM preschool is canceled. SE Full Day preschool starts at 10:00 AM. Staff at all sites report to work at normal scheduled time.; OTHER

Edmonds College Jan 12 Other Campus is open and resuming normal operations.; OTHER