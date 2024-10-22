BuyBuy Baby to close all stores less than a year after relaunching

Less than a year after reopening, BuyBuy Baby is once again closing all stores.

The company announced on its website that it will become an online-only store as part of a “strategic reset,” CNN reported.

“As we reflect on the past year at buybuy BABY—a period of trials, learning, and invaluable insights—we recognize the need for a strategic reset,” the store stated, adding that the brick-and-mortar locations will close by the end of the year.

Only 10 locations reopened under a new parent company less than 12 months ago.

Going out of business sales started on Oct. 18 and nearly everything is being offered at “significant discounts” at the retail locations, the company said online.

If you have gift cards that haven’t been used yet, they can be used in stores through the end of the month, and online after that. Baby registries will still be available online while families who have ordered furniture will be contacted by the company or can reach out via email.

BuyBuy Baby had been owned by Bed Bath & Beyond but when that company filed for bankruptcy last year, it sold the BuyBuy Baby brand to Dream On Me Industries for $15.5 million. Dream On Me planned to open 100 stores over the next several years. But that goal was not met as the baby supply store had difficulty competing with Amazon and Target, plus was challenged by slower consumer spending due to inflation, CNN reported.

As BuyBuy Baby prepares to close physical locations, Bed Bath & Beyond is seeing a potential comeback with a partnership with the Container Store. Beyond Inc., the current parent company of Bed Bath & Beyond, will have sections within Container Store locations for some co-branded kitchen, bath and bedroom products, Fox Business reported. Beyond Inc. also owns Overstock and Zulily.

