Authorities searching for double homicide suspect in Mason County

HOODSPORT, Wash. — The Mason County Sheriff’s Office (MCSO) says a man is wanted in connection with a double homicide investigation that stemmed from a domestic violence incident in Hoodsport.

Deputies are searching for 60-year-old Robert T. Child, who is considered armed and dangerous, MSCO said.

He is described as a bald white man, at around six feet tall and 250 pounds.

Child was last seen driving a standard cab white Ford dually pickup truck with a ladder rack.

The sheriff’s office says he also may have access to a gray 2008 Dodge Ram 3500 with the license plate # C76622L.

MCSO says if you see him, do not approach and call 911 immediately.

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