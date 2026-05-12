Former Starbucks CEO calls out Seattle Mayor Katie Wilson over ‘hostile’ business environment

Former Starbucks CEO Howard Schultz criticized the city where he built his coffee empire.

Schultz published an op-ed in The Wall Street Journal Monday, arguing Seattle has turned “hostile” to the very businesses that call it home.

Schultz also called out Seattle Mayor Katie Wilson, saying her socialist ideals hurt employers.

“Seattle’s mayor, Katie Wilson, has chosen to cast business as a foil rather than a partner,” he wrote. “Her socialist rhetoric vilifies employers, even while she continues to rely on them for revenue. She has encouraged residents who disagree with her policies to leave.”

Wilson came under fire for her comments during a barista picket outside the Starbucks Reserve Roastery in November.

“I’m not buying Starbucks and neither should you,” Wilson said, according to The Seattle Times.

Former Starbucks CEO says Seattle faces ‘serious problems’

Schultz said Seattle faces “serious problems,” such as homelessness, budget deficits, and a slow hiring cycle.

He pointed to Starbucks now shifting jobs to Tennessee, and warned future entrepreneurs will look elsewhere if leaders “demonize business.”

Schultz’s piece came out the same day it was announced that Starbucks is laying off 61 more corporate employees at its Seattle headquarters.

Schultz announced in March that he was leaving Seattle for Miami. He wrote in his LinkedIn post that he was entering the “retirement phase” of his life and would be enjoying the sunshine in South Florida.

In his op-ed, Schultz said leaving doesn’t mean he stopped investing in Washington, but noted the future is linked to job growth.

“Other states are competing for capital and talent by simplifying regulation, reforming tax systems, and investing in workforce development,” he wrote.

KIRO Newsradio has reached out to Wilson’s office for comment.

This story was originally posted on MyNorthwest.com

Contributing: Aaron Granillo, KIRO Newsradio

Follow Julia Dallas on X. Read her stories here. Submit news tips here.

©2026 Cox Media Group