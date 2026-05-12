School board votes to do away with Bothell High School SRO program

SEATTLE — Bothell High School is losing its school resource officer (SRO) program.

School resource officers are sworn law enforcement officers who maintain a presence and relationship with schools and their students.

Monday night, the Northshore School Board voted 4-1 to do away with the police program.

Before the vote, students, parents and staff made passionate pleas to keep the program going.

Bothell High School has had an SRO for more than three decades.

The current officer with Bothell PD has been on the campus for eight years.

“They love him for many reasons. They come to him when they aren’t comfortable going anywhere else. He tries to lighten the situation, unless it’s serious, and then he takes the reins and makes sure these kids are ok,” said Rachel Smith, a Bothell High School campus supervisor.

Valeria Nava, a junior, says students overwhelmingly want the SRO.

“I feel safer with the officer on campus. Somebody’s having a bad day, he’s always there for us,” said Nava.

Every year, the school board reviews the program. Last year, they kept it on a narrow 3-2 vote.

Supporters feared, with new board members this year, the program was in jeopardy.

“I think the kids will pay the price. They won’t have that person to go to in those times of need,” said Smith.

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