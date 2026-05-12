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Woman claims to stab husband after he threw kittens out of trailer, Pierce County sheriff says

By KIRO 7 News Staff
Photo: Pierce County Sheriff's Office
Woman claims to stab husband after he threw kittens out of trailer, Pierce County sheriff says Photo: Pierce County Sheriff's Office (Photo: Pierce County Sheriff's Office)
By KIRO 7 News Staff

The Pierce County Sheriff’s Office (PCSO) says a 47-year-old woman called 911, reporting that she stabbed her husband after he “came after her” on Friday night.

The two were staying at a campground close to the Alta Crystal Resort.

The call came in at around 8:25 p.m. and deputies found the 48-year-old man with multiple stab wounds when they got to the scene, PSCO said.

He was brought to a local hospital in serious condition.

Investigators learned the two got in a fight after her husband reportedly threw kittens out of a trailer and she then allegedly stabbed him, according to the sheriff’s office.

She was arrested and booked into jail, facing assault and domestic violence charges, PCSO said.

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