Woman claims to stab husband after he threw kittens out of trailer, Pierce County sheriff says

The Pierce County Sheriff’s Office (PCSO) says a 47-year-old woman called 911, reporting that she stabbed her husband after he “came after her” on Friday night.
The two were staying at a campground close to the Alta Crystal Resort.
The call came in at around 8:25 p.m. and deputies found the 48-year-old man with multiple stab wounds when they got to the scene, PSCO said.
He was brought to a local hospital in serious condition.
Investigators learned the two got in a fight after her husband reportedly threw kittens out of a trailer and she then allegedly stabbed him, according to the sheriff’s office.
She was arrested and booked into jail, facing assault and domestic violence charges, PCSO said.
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