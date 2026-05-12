Gig Harbor resident’s door damaged in viral TikTok “door-kick challenge”

GIG HARBOR, Wash. — A man in Gig Harbor was caught on a security camera trying to kick down a resident’s front door early Saturday morning.

The Pierce County Sheriff’s Office (PSCO) said it was part of a viral ‘TikTok door kick challenge."

At around 3:35 a.m., the man could be seen walking up to a home near 43rd Avenue Northwest and 59th Street Court.

PCSO noted he was shirtless with a shirt covering his face, as well as a sleeve of tattoos on his right arm.

He kicked the home’s front door several times and broke the door frame, according to the sheriff’s office.

The homeowner estimated the cost to repair the door is around $2,000.

The Pierce County Sheriff’s Office says the man then ran off with two other suspects and has not been caught.

If you have any information about this incident, PCSO asks you to contact their office at (253) 798-7530.

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