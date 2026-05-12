Thursday at 5:30: Charged a fee without stepping foot in a hospital? You’re not alone

SEATTLE — You’ve probably seen it before: a high bill after a medical appointment, sometimes the result of a “hospital fee” or “facility fee.”

Now, some patients are seeing them on bills even when they never set foot in a hospital.

These fees, intended to cover hospital operating costs and staff, are increasingly being charged in outpatient settings as hospital systems acquire provider offices.

The fees are legal at outpatient clinics in Washington, but consumer advocates argue they shouldn’t be.

So what can you do to save money?

KIRO 7 Investigator Madeline Ottilie has tips from experts on Thursday at 5:30 p.m.

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