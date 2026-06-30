Dept. of Social and Health Services announces massive data breach involving personal information

WASHINGTON — The Washington Department of Social and Health Services (DSHS) is issuing a notice of a massive data breach that happened in March, potentially compromising the personal data of around 8,600 people.

An internal investigation revealed that a former DSHS employee accessed the data without authorization.

Some of the data the employee improperly potentially accessed include:

Full names

Dates of birth

Social Security numbers

DSHS client numbers

Information about DSHS program enrollment

DSHS said there is no evidence that the employee had access to specific health information, such as “diagnoses, test results, treatments, claims, or chart notes,” the department said.

The investigation determined that the employee viewed specific client accounts for “reasons unrelated to their job duties,” DSHS said.

DSHS said it immediately terminated the individual’s access to DSHS systems and investigated what personal information had been viewed.

A total of 8,600 records were accessed.

For those impacted, DSHS said it is mailing formal notification letters directly to individuals whose information was viewed.

The agency encourages clients to monitor account statements or credit reports for unauthorized activity.

The agency said it is also cooperating with state and local law enforcement in their ongoing investigation.

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