VIDEO: Explosion rocks Tacoma apartment complex, residents evacuated and displaced

TACOMA, Wash. — Fire investigators suspect that a failed electrical transformer caused a small fire and a large explosion at the Spanish Hills Apartments in West Tacoma on Sunday.

Firefighters were already at the apartment complex responding to an alarm after someone noticed smoke.

Video, taken by a neighbor, shows a group of firefighters inspecting part of the building when the blast pushes them back. Tacoma Fire Public Information Officer Chelsea Shephard said that luckily, none of them were injured.

“It sounds like the explosion actually happened inside the wall, but it did blow some particle board and such, like, outside the back door, so it was pretty significant,” said Shepard.

“We live across the green belt from the apartment that was mostly blown up,” said Nichole Grace, with her son John Grace adding, “The windows were blown into the yard. The doors - the patio is crumbling from the bottom. It was really bad.”

While Tacoma Public Utilities (TPU) checked out the wiring, firefighters brought in additional crews to help evacuate people from 96 units in eight buildings, including Shannon Zimmerman and her chihuahuas, Loui and Momma.

“He’s a little baby,” said Zimmerman, tucking the pups under a blanket in her lap as one of the dogs whimpered.

While she spoke, Seattle police announced that the residents in five of the eight buildings would not be able to return home within the next 24 hours, as TPU continued its work.

Zimmerman’s apartment was in one of the affected buildings.

“Supposed to go camping in the morning. All my stuff’s inside,” she lamented. With those plans now up in the air, she said she would likely stay at a relative’s home.

The Red Cross was on hand to help anyone who lived in the 60 units that remained evacuated find a place to stay for the night.

Tacoma Fire confirmed that nobody was injured.

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