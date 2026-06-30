Neighbor alarmed by second fire on property of Whidbey Island firework explosion

WHIDBEY ISLAND, Wash. — An explosion involving 700 pounds of fireworks destroyed two homes and damaged another in Whidbey Island’s Greenbank neighborhood last week.

Five people, including three firefighters, were injured in the incident.

Fire investigators reported evidence of smoking near the fireworks where the fire started.

Neighbors are now expressing ongoing safety concerns following a secondary rubbish fire on the same property over the weekend that they believe was caused by the homeowner.

“Of course we’re on edge, afraid of what he’s going to do next,” said Tanya Hernandez, whose home next door was damaged.

Hernandez said she saw the homeowner on the property shortly before the second fire.

“Friday, he was smoking a vape, and then he lit a cigarette, and then Saturday, he was by all the propane tanks,” Hernandez said.

The small rubbish fire started in the ground near Hernandez’s fence after the homeowner left the property on Saturday evening. Hernandez stated that her daughter discovered the fire.

“My daughter was opening the side gate for a contractor to look at the house and she said the backyard’s on fire you can smell it,” Hernandez said.

Fire officials confirmed the fire was a rubbish pile and Hernandez indicated they suggested it was caused by a discarded cigarette.

“They said it looked like somebody had thrown a cigarette in there… and there was new live branches on top,” she said.

Hernandez said her 16-year-old daughter no longer feels safe at home. “My child shouldn’t have to live in fear we shouldn’t have to live in fear,” Hernandez stated.

She is urging the Island County Sheriff’s Office to take action.

“Hopefully, they will arrest him and hopefully they can make it where we’re safe,” Hernandez said, adding, “This is very scary and he’s obviously not thinking well.”

The Island County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the incident but did not provide an update when contacted.

In the meantime, Hernandez is focusing on repairing her house and reactivating her non-profit food pantry, Queen Bee Pantry.

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