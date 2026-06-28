Theft suspect arrested when caught in the act

According to Benton County’s Sheriff’s Office, a theft suspect was arrested Sunday morning after a business owner on Plymouth Road in Plymouth called the police.

The office said in a social media post that the business owner had been reviewing the security cameras at his store when he saw the suspect loading wooden pallets onto a truck.

The office says deputies found and arrested the suspect a short distance from the business and then booked the suspect into the Benton County jail.

The office said on social media that deputies were able to apprehend the suspect so quickly because the owner reported the suspicious behavior.

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