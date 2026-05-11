3 minors escape Yelm house fire; several pets die

YELM, Wash. — A family has been displaced following a house fire in Yelm that happened over the weekend.

According to S.E. Thurston Fire Authority, the fire at the home on 103rd Ave. SE spread quickly, and flames could be seen from a bedroom.

Three minors were able to get themselves out of the home before the fire department arrived, according to S.E. Thurston Fire Authority.

The ages of the three minors are not known at this time. S.E. Thurston Fire Authority referred to them as “juveniles.”

Multiple small pets were rescued from the home and crews worked to resuscitate them.

Several pets died, according to S.E. Thurston Fire Authority.

The fire did not spread to an adjacent duplex, but people who lived there were evacuated as a precaution.

No one was injured.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

©2026 Cox Media Group