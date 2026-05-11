Car crashes into Lynnwood yard and catches fire; driver later arrested for DUI

LYNNWOOD, Wash. — A person has been booked into Snohomish County Jail for DUI following a crash in Lynnwood early Sunday morning.

Deputies responded to a home on N. Lake Stickney Drive just after 6 a.m. for the crash. The car had hit two unoccupied parked vehicles before flipping over and landing in a yard, deputies said.

The car was fully engulfed in flames when deputies arrived, but no one was inside.

An investigation determined that the driver was speeding and veered off the roadway before hitting the other cars, according to the sheriff’s office.

The driver was later found and arrested for DUI.

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