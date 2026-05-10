2 hospitalized with life-threatening injuries from Sammamish apartment fire

SAMMAMISH, Wash. — Two people were pulled from an apartment fire in Sammamish on Sunday morning and are now in the hospital with life-threatening injuries.

Eastside Fire and Rescue responded to a two-alarm fire at the Madison Sammamish Apartments on 230th Lane SE, off of Issaquah-Pine Lake Road SE.

The fire was contained to that one unit. “Heavy fire conditions” were reported by Eastside Fire and Rescue.

Crew on scene told KIRO 7 that a dog was rescued, but it’s unclear if it was from the unit on fire or nearby units.

The fire has since been knocked down.

In total, six apartment units were displaced, according to Eastside Fire and Rescue.

The Red Cross is helping those impacted by the fire.

Crews are looking into what caused the fire and how much damage was caused.

This is a developing story.

KIRO 7 will have updates as they become available.

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