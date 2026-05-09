Seattle man detained in Hawaii after allegedly throwing rock at endangered monk seal

A 37-year-old man from Seattle was detained in Hawaii after he was accused of throwing a rock at a monk seal while it was swimming along the Lahaina shoreline.

The Maui Police Department brought in the Division of Conservation and Resources Enforcement’s (DOCARE) Maui Branch on May 5 after receiving a report of “monk seal harassment.” After getting a description of the suspect from the reporting party, they located the Seattle resident and detained him. He has declined to make a statement.

The rock was allegedly thrown at Kaiwi (RK96), a 15-year-old female monk seal, who is behind a temporary fence at Kaimana Beach after giving birth to a pup on the beach earlier this week.

“This is a very crucial time in the life of this pup, so for these people to be breaching the area and getting close is not a good idea at all,” DOCARE Chief Jason Redulla said.

Hawaiian monk seals are protected under the federal Endangered Species Act (ESA) and MMPA, as well as Hawaiian state law, making it illegal to disturb, harass, feed, or otherwise harm a monk seal.

“If the mother seal perceives any human or pet to be a threat, she may attack,” Redulla said. “This is what happened during a 2022 encounter between a swimmer and a mother seal at Kaimana Beach. The swimmer suffered lacerations to her face, back, and arm.”

Past monk-seal-related harassment has led to NOAA fines totaling several thousand dollars.

“To keep people and pets safe, and to protect our endangered marine life, we ask the public’s help by showing respect for these animals and following all guidelines for safe viewing,” Redulla added.

DOCARE advises residents and tourists to keep dogs on a leash and well away from seals; stay at least 50 feet from all monk seals and at least 150 feet from mothers with pups; and avoid swimming near a mother and pup.

This story was originally published on MyNorthwest.com

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