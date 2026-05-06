‘Legally Blonde’ prequel on Prime Video takes place in Seattle

SEATTLE — Long before Elle Woods headed to Harvard for law school, she and her iconic chihuahua, Bruiser, spent some time living in Seattle.

Prime Video just released its trailer for the upcoming ‘Legally Blonde’ prequel, titled ‘Elle.’ It highlights her family’s relocation to the Emerald City.

In the trailer, Elle’s parents explain that her father found work at a medical practice in Seattle and will have to move for a few years.

“It’s a new city with a fresh start,” her mom says.

The series is set in 1995, when grunge culture was king– a clash to Elle’s pink persona and platform heels. It follows her journey through high school and the ‘formative experiences that mold her into the iconic, confident character we meet in the Legally Blonde film,’ the IMDb page explains.

Similarly to most television shows and movies based in Washington, ‘Elle’ was filmed primarily in British Columbia.

Elle is played by actress Lexi Minetree. She’s appeared in an episode of Law & Order: SVU and The Murdaugh Murders.

‘Elle’ premieres on July 1, and the first season is slated for nine episodes.

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