Two people arrested, accused of using businesses in Kirkland as a front for prostitution

KIRKLAND, Wash. — The Kirkland Police Department arrested two people, accused of using businesses as a front to promote prostitution and human trafficking.

On Tuesday, the department executed search warrants on three businesses after a series of complaints from community members.

Ultimately, they arrested two people.

Kirkland police also partnered with the nonprofit organization The More We Love, which was on-site to provide immediate support, resources, and care coordination for potential victims of trafficking.

“Human trafficking is a serious crime that exploits vulnerable people and causes lasting harm,” said Police Chief Mike St. Jean. “The Kirkland Police Department is committed to supporting survivors, responding to community concerns, and holding those who exploit others accountable.”

The department has not specified which businesses were part of the investigation or how many victims they found.

If you or someone you know is experiencing domestic violence, sexual violence, homelessness, trafficking, or substance use disorder, call 2-1-1 for free, confidential access to local resources.

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