Thursday at 5:30: KIRO 7 Investigates sky-high markups at the airport

SEATTLE — You probably expect sky-high prices for products at the airport, but did you know there is a policy in place at Seattle-Tacoma International Airport to cap them? A KIRO 7 investigation found some retailers may not be following it.

At SEA, retailers can charge up to 10% more for items compared to similar items outside the airport. Retailers must submit three comparable prices to the airport before setting a price. Then, the SEA Airport Dining and Retail team reviews prices at least once a year.

A KIRO 7 investigation found the rule might not always be followed.

Our crews went inside the airport and tracked prices of 21 different items across 10 different stores.

We’re breaking down just how much more expensive items were inside the airport than outside it, plus showing you the worst offenders. Catch our story Thursday night at 5:30 p.m. on KIRO 7 News.

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