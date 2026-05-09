Capitol Hill bar that outlasted the ‘cursed corner’ is closing after 13 years

SEATTLE — A Capitol Hill bar known for its giant moose head and dollar bill decor is closing for good.

This weekend will be Sam’s Tavern’s last in Capitol Hill.

The bar, which opened 13 years ago on what was known as Capitol Hill’s “cursed corner,” announced the closure on Instagram Thursday, saying it survived the good times, tough moments, and late nights.

“Thirteen years ago, when we opened Sam’s Tavern, this corner was known as the ‘cursed corner.’ Since then, we’ve been through everything — the highs, the challenges, and countless unforgettable nights — and built something we’re incredibly proud of,” the establishment wrote.

The “cursed corner” refers to the intersection of 11th Avenue and E. Pike Street in the Capitol Hill neighborhood, which has experienced significant business turnover over the years.

‘It will definitely be missed’: Sam’s Tavern employee reflects on Capitol Hill closure

Sam’s Tavern said the bar wouldn’t have been what it was without the community.

“What made it special was always the people,” the establishment wrote. “Our team, our regulars, and this community kept this place alive and made it what it became. Sam’s grew from this corner into something much bigger, but Capitol Hill will always be where it started.”

Leah Bell, who works at Sam’s Tavern in South Lake Union, said watching the locations dwindle is a letdown.

“Although I’ve never worked shifts at the Capitol Hill location, I’ve worked at Sam’s for a little over five years, and it’s definitely sad to watch Redmond, Bellevue, and now the Capitol Hill location close,” Bell told MyNorthwest. “Sam’s Cap Hill is probably the most famous location and has been an iconic part of Seattle nightlife for some time. It will definitely be missed by a lot of people, and I at least hope whatever takes over that space can live up to some of the memories created at Sam’s.”

Sam’s Tavern invited the community to come out one last time this weekend.

“Come celebrate with us. Show love to the team, tip your bartenders big, and let’s close this chapter the right way,” the bar stated. “And who knows … this might not be the end.”

Community members left comments on the bar’s post, expressing disappointment.

“This makes me sad it was my favorite bar in Seattle. Y’all will [be] missed,” one user wrote.

“Been coming here on Tuesdays for trivia for years. The staff has always been fantastic. Seattle is losing a good one,” another wrote.

Sam’s Tavern in South Lake Union temporarily closed due to power outage

Sam’s Tavern in South Lake Union has been temporarily closed for weeks due to a power outage caused by a fire at the Brazil Parking Building nearby.

“We’ll be back STRONG as soon as the power is restored!” the bar wrote in a post.

Sam’s Tavern posted Thursday that the space would be opening soon.

Updates will be posted on the bar’s Instagram.

This story was originally published on MyNorhtwest.com

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