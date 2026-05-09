“Shell hunt”; neighbors fed up with repeated shots fired on Aurora Ave

SEATTLE — Aurora Avenue neighbors are not satisfied with the response to a shots-fired call early Thursday morning, prompting one man to start an investigation of his own.

According to Seattle police, investigators got a report of shots fired around 3 a.m. Thursday, but found no victims and no shell casings.

Peter Orr told KIRO 7 he found 13 of them.

He recorded a video of himself walking around near his kid’s bus stop at the corner of N 100th St and Linden Ave N, about a block from Aurora, collecting bullet casings. He posted the video to Facebook and tagged the mayor, city council, city attorney and police department.

“It feels like this section of Seattle is completely ignored by the mayor, by the city council,” Orr said. “I’m not gonna rag on the police. They have a tough job and they are short staffed. They can only do what the higher ups tell them to do. So what we really need is for Seattle City Attorney Evans to enforce the soap bill to protect us.”

The SOAP Bill is legislation passed in 2024 aimed at cracking down on prostitution and loitering along Aurora Avenue. It was controversial, with critics claiming it could violate people’s civil rights.

Erika Evans, who took office as city attorney early this year, said on the campaign trail she would not enforce it.

Orr believes the violence from Aurora’s drug trade and prostitution is spilling into his neighborhood and he is tired of it.

“They speed up and down the street and then they have to get away somewhere, so where do they go?” he said. “They come back here into the residential area.”

Orr told KIRO 7 he planned to hand over the shells he collected to Seattle police.

KIRO 7 reached out to SPD and the City Attorney’s Office Friday evening for details on the current status of prostitution enforcement on Aurora Avenue and has not yet heard back.shots-fired

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