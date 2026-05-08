Woman found in Marysville trash bin identified

MARYSVILLE, Wash. — Investigators have identified a woman found dead last week in a waste bin in Marysville.

Sara Arneklev was found last week outside a Marysville apartment complex – now her mother says she wants to find the person responsible.

“My only daughter,” sobbed Elizabeth Smith, the mother of Arneklev.

Arneklev’s body was found April 30th in a yard waste bin outside an apartment complex on Grove Street in Marysville.

Bob Stocks noticed the bin which didn’t belong to the property.

“I went to push it back out of the way so I can put our bins back and the bin was pretty heavy and so I opened it up to see what was in it and, lo and behold, there was a body,” said Stocks.

Smith says police notified her son who then told her the horrible news.

“I want to find out who did this to her and why they put her in that recycle bin, instead of calling to say this happened to her, whatever happened to her,” said Smith.

Smith, who lives in Lakewood, says she hadn’t been in contact with her daughter for several years and that she moved from Tacoma to Marysville to be with her boyfriend.

According to her mother, Arneklev had personal issues dealing with drug addiction and, at times, homelessness.

Even though the two lost contact, Smith says she deeply loved her daughter and wants justice for her.

She also has a message for the man who found her daughter’s body.

“I’d like to give him thanks. He was the one – found her,” said Smith.

Police said there were no signs of trauma on Arneklev’s body.

The medical examiner is still trying to figure out how she died.

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