ICE gives fiery response after WA sues over blocked inspections at Tacoma facility

U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) has responded to a Washington state lawsuit regarding the Washington State Department of Health (DOH) being repeatedly blocked from inspecting the Northwest ICE Processing Center in Tacoma.

Washington Governor Bob Ferguson and Washington State Attorney General Nick Brown are suing The GEO Group, the private company that runs the Tacoma facility, saying inspectors have been turned away 10 times, despite more than 3,500 complaints alleging unsafe food, medical neglect, and unsanitary conditions.

An ICE spokesperson told KIRO Newsradio DOH did not follow procedures to request access to the facility.

“Had they done so, there would have been no need for this lawsuit since they would have received access to inspect the facility,” the spokesperson stated via email. “They cannot just show up unannounced and expect to be let in.”

However, Mike Faulk, Deputy Communications Director for the Washington State Attorney General’s Office, told KIRO Newsradio the department followed the procedures. Faulk cited documents showing Labor and Industries, along with local food inspectors, have conducted announced visits at GEO Group’s facilities for decades.

“GEO cannot pick and choose which state inspectors it allows into its facility or which state laws it must comply with,” he stated via email.

Faulk added that surprise inspections are required under state law.

“Unannounced inspections are what the state law explicitly requires,” he stated. “It seems ironic that ICE would have a problem with unannounced enforcement activities.”

ICE touts high standards; AG’s office says that can’t be confirmed without inspection

The ICE spokesperson said if inspected, DOH would have found that ICE “has maintained a higher standard of care than most prisons holding U.S. citizens — including access to proper medical care.”

Faulk said that claim can’t be confirmed without a proper inspection.

ICE said it is regularly audited and inspected by external agencies to ensure all facilities comply with national detention standards.

“Any claim that there are subprime conditions at ICE Northwest Detention Center in Tacoma are FALSE,” the spokesperson stated. “Ensuring the safety, security, and well-being of individuals in our custody is a top priority at ICE.”

The spokesperson said detainees receive medical, dental, and mental health intake screening within 12 hours of arriving at each facility, along with a full health assessment within 14 days of entering ICE custody or arriving at a facility. The spokesperson said detainees also have access to necessary medical appointments and 24-hour emergency care.

“This is the best healthcare many of these individuals have received in their entire lives,” the spokesperson stated.

ICE said detainees are given three meals a day, clean water, clothing, bedding, showers, soap, and toiletries. The spokesperson added that detainees have access to snacks between meals and that GEO Group has an independent contractor test water quality quarterly.

Faulk said DOH reached out to ICE via email each time they were denied access and never got a response. The state is requesting a judge order the facility to allow state health inspectors inside.

Contributing: Frank Lenzi, KIRO Newsradio

This story was originally posted on MyNorthwest.com

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