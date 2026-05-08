Puyallup’s $150K flagpole sparks fierce debate

Is it a way to honor “250 years of American sacrifice?” Or is it “performative patriotism?”

Both phrases were used to describe the Puyallup City Council’s decision this week to spend nearly $150,000 on a 100-foot flagpole flying a 20-by-30-foot American flag — a project that divided the council and ignited a passionate debate over patriotism, priorities, and taxpayer money.

Council votes to approve Puyallup’s giant American flag

City council member Dennis King sponsored the motion, which was approved Tuesday night by a 4-3 vote. Deputy Mayor Dean Johnson and councilmembers King, Nikki Gilliam, and Jim Kastama voted yes. Mayor Ned Witting voted no, along with councilmembers Lindsay Smolko and Rachel Adler.

“This isn’t about politics, ideology, or political parties,” King said. “Tonight is about honoring 250 years of American sacrifice.”

“It’s a visible statement of this town’s appreciation and love for this country, with all her faults, and all her greatness,” combat veteran Paul Herrera told the city council.

Opponents say $150K should go to food banks, roads, and veteran services

Opponents argued that the money should go to food banks, road repairs, and veteran services instead.

“Love of country is not measured in the height of a flagpole or the size of a flag,” Smolko said. “It is measured in the quality of our roads, the safety of our neighborhoods, the services we deliver to vulnerable residents and things that, man, this money could meaningfully support.”

“Spending this type of taxpayer money on a project like this is nothing more than performative patriotism,” said one Puyallup resident. “Slap an American flag on it and call it good.”

Where the $150,000 comes from, what it doesn’t cover

The $150,000 would come from the city of Puyallup’s Tier 3 reserve funds, a one-time capital account with a current balance of $10 million. Supporters point out that it is a one-time expense and no new taxes will be levied to pay for the project. The Memorial 250 Community Fund will also accept donations through the end of 2026 to offset the cost.

However, critics say the city will be on the hook for ongoing maintenance costs such as flag replacements, lighting, and halyard systems. Smolko said there would be “no return on investment” for the people of Puyallup.

Flagpole location raises safety concerns from Puyallup’s mayor

The flagpole would be installed along N. Meridian just north of Fourth Street. A Washington State Department of Transportation (WSDOT) contractor would build the flagpole. However, the city still needs a formal agreement with WSDOT to place that pole on a state right-of-way.

Mayor Ned Witting expressed safety concerns with that particular location.

“If people are going to be raising and lowering it, taking to half mass, in the middle of the highway, I see that as being a safety issue,” he said. “I also wonder where the plaque is going to be. If it’s in the middle of the road, who’s going to read it?”

He suggested placing it near the Riverwalk Trail, instead of in the median strip.

The motion allows only the American flag to be flown on the pole as long as it is up.

This story was originally posted on MyNorthwest.com

Frank Lenzi is the News Director for KIRO Newsradio. Read more of his stories here.

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