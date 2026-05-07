Seattle man accused of hurling rock at monk seal in Hawaii

A Seattle man was detained in Hawaii, accused of throwing a rock at a monk seal while it was swimming along the Lahaina shore.

The Maui Police Department called the Division of Conservation and Resources Enforcement’s (DOCARE) yesterday about the incident.

While enroute, an officer was able to contact the person who called it in to get a description of the man.

When the officer found the 37-year-old man from Seattle who matched the description of the suspect and detained him.

The man declined to make a statement and invoked his legal rights by requesting counsel of an attorney. He has not been criminally charged at this time.

Hawaiian monk seals are protected under the federal Endangered Species Act (ESA) and MMPA, as well as state law. It is illegal to disturb, harass, feed, or harm them.

The Department of Land and Natural Resources (DLNR) says it was made aware of video online of the incident and has turned it over to authorities.

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