Covington man accused of faking home invasion, stabbing wife to death

COVINGTON, Wash. — Newly-released court documents accuse a Covington man of faking a home invasion and killing his wife.

It happened last Friday.

According to the documents, which contain a police report from the case, Kyle Cathcart called 911 and told police that someone had broken into his home and stabbed both him and his wife, Jodi.

Responding officers reportedly found Jodi in the back bedroom of the home. She was pronounced dead at the scene.

A “kitchen-style knife” was found in the hallway, along with “blood in multiple areas throughout the home,” according to the documents.

Kyle was taken to Covington MultiCare Hospital for his injuries. After being released, he consented to a recorded interview with deputies at the Maple Valley precinct.

Investigators said Kyle gave them home surveillance video that showed a man in a black hoodie enter the home. According to the documents, he claimed that this person stabbed his wife in their bed before chasing him out, getting stabbed himself in the process.

At first, detectives said they didn’t have enough evidence to hold him, and he was released. But investigators said a few hours later, they found dark clothes in a pile of garbage in the backyard.

On Tuesday, law enforcement announced they arrested Kyle again, after he was briefly on the run.

The King County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office released court documents on Wednesday, which state that he admitted to planning to kill his wife and staging the home invasion.

Charges could be filed against him as early as Thursday.

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