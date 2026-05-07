Report hints at potential bidders for Seattle Seahawks

SEATTLE — The Seattle Seahawks are for sale, and rumors are circulating about who might purchase the Super Bowl champions.

A report from Sportico says that Aditya Mittal, an investor in the group that bought the Boston Celtics, and Wyc Grousbeck, the former lead owner of the Celtics – are interested.

The report cites ‘multiple people familiar with the process,’ who shared that those were the only two names on a letter submitted to Allen & Company, which is handling the sale.

According to Sportico, Mittal lives in London, so Grousbeck would move to Seattle part-time to oversee the NFL franchise.

The Estate of Paul G. Allen announced the sale of the team in a statement back in February.

Estate of Paul G. Allen Begins Sale Process for Seattle Seahawks pic.twitter.com/Toj3CjClzP — Seattle Seahawks (@Seahawks) February 18, 2026

Before the Super Bowl, sources told ESPN that there was a chance the team could be put up for sale after the big game, but the estate refuted it, sharing the following statement with KIRO 7 News:

“We don’t comment on rumors or speculation, and the team is not for sale. We’ve already said that will change at some point per Paul’s wishes, but there is no news to share. Our focus right now is winning the Super Bowl and completing the sale of the Portland Trail Blazers in the coming months.”

Two weeks later, the team went up for sale.

Sportico estimates that the franchise worth around $6.59 billion.

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