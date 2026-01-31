ESPN: Seahawks could be sold after Super Bowl LX; Allen Estate says ‘not for sale’

The Seattle Seahawks could be put up for sale after Super Bowl LX, league and ownership sources told ESPN.

The source reportedly told ESPN that conversations of a sale have been taking place at the ownership and the league level for at least a week.

KIRO 7 has reached out to the Seahawks for comment and has not heard back.

The Seahawks have been owned by Paul Allen’s estate since he died in 2018 after a long battle with cancer.

The Paul G. Allen Estate shared the following statement with KIRO 7 News:

“We don’t comment on rumors or speculation, and the team is not for sale. We’ve already said that will change at some point per Paul’s wishes, but there is no news to share. Our focus right now is winning the Super Bowl and completing the sale of the Portland Trail Blazers in the coming months.”

Allen purchased the Seahawks from Ken Behring in 1996. The team had been slated to relocate to California.

His sister, Jody Allen, has controlled the team as executor of the trust, following her brother’s directive to eventually sell his professional sports franchises and donate the proceeds to charity.

According to ESPN, an NFL spokesperson declined to comment on the potential sale, and the Seahawks also declined.

The Seahawks are set to take on the New England Patriots on February 8 in San Francisco.

Sportico values the Seahawks at $6.59 billion, ranking them 14th among NFL teams.

The most recent NFL sale came in 2023, when the Washington Commanders were purchased for a record $6.05 billion.

One team executive told ESPN the Seahawks could sell for between $7 billion and $8 billion.

Allen’s estate also owns the NBA’s Portland Trail Blazers, who are in the process of being sold to a group led by Tom Dundon for more than $4 billion, according to ESPN.

