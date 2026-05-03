73-year-old killed in Whatcom County crash; teen driver injured

DEMING, Wash. — A 73-year-old was killed in a crash involving his Utility Terrain Vehicle (UTV) and an oncoming car.
According to Washington State Patrol, the man was heading northbound on SR 9 near Potter Road in Van Zandt, south of Deming, when he got into the left-hand lane to make a turn.
As he was turning, he was hit by a 16-year-old driver in oncoming traffic.
The 73-year-old was pronounced dead at the scene. WSP said he was not wearing a helmet.
UPDATE 4: Both directions of SR 9 remain blocked by a collision at Potter Road (MP 77) south of Van Zandt. A local detour is in place.— WSDOT North (@wsdot_north) May 2, 2026
Incident Response, State Patrol and fire crews are on scene. There is no estimate on when lanes will reopen. Plan for delays. https://t.co/tLw91tbSBO pic.twitter.com/thuJ5jEvfi
The teen was taken to St. Joseph’s hospital. Her condition is unknown.
WSP said the apparent cause of the crash was the 73-year-old “failure to yield to right of way."
The lanes were closed for several hours but have since reopened.
This is a developing story.
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