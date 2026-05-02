South Seattle College employee stabbed multiple times in the head; 19-year-old arrested

SEATTLE — Seattle police have released more information about a disturbing attack, after a woman was stabbed several times in southwest Seattle.

They say around 1:10 p.m. Friday, officers responded to reports of a stabbing in the 6700 block of E. Marginal Way, not far from South Seattle College’s Georgetown Campus.

Officers arrived and found a 46-year-old woman inside a building who had been stabbed several times in the head.

Seattle police told KIRO 7 that the victim was an employee at that campus.

Officers provided first aid until medics from the Seattle Fire Department arrived.

An ambulance transported the victim to Harborview Medical Center.

Officers found a 19-year-old man considered a suspect in the attack outside.

He did not cooperate with officers, who eventually arrested him and booked him into King County Jail for assault.

The Homicide and Assault Unit is leading the investigation into the attack.

The woman’s condition is not known, but police say she was alert and conscious when they arrived.

KIRO 7 has reached out to the school for comment.

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