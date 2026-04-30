Russell Wilson’s former Bellevue waterfront lot relisted as $28M luxury estate

A waterfront Bellevue lot once owned by Seattle Seahawks legend Russell Wilson has returned to the market, now listed as a $28 million pre-sale luxury estate in Meydenbauer.

Located at 903 Shoreland Drive S.E., the 0.8-acre property is being marketed by MacPherson Construction and Design, a luxury builder, as a customizable, high-end waterfront home, according to The Puget Sound Business Journal.

Shoreland LLC currently owns the site, which is an entity linked to Nicolette Sharp, who acquired the estate from Wilson and pop singer Ciara in 2022 for $9.8 million. Owner of MacPherson Construction, Roger MacPherson, will invest in the planned home and cover all construction costs.

Former Seahawks quarterback and Super Bowl champion Russell Wilson acquired the property in 2019 for $6.7 million and held it for roughly three years before selling it to the late King County activist John R. Ellis, according toThe Puget Sound Business Journal.

Planned mansion includes infinity pool, indoor golf room, five-car garage

Plans for the property include a roughly 8,218-square-foot custom mansion with 110 feet of westward-looking waterfront. Five bedrooms and 6.5 bathrooms are also included in the proposed design, along with a variety of high-end amenities, such as an infinity pool, elevator, two garages with space for five vehicles, and views of both the Olympic Mountains and Seattle’s skyline.

On the interior, a main-level primary suite will be featured, as well as a chef’s kitchen, media room, private office, and various entertainment areas. Plans for the lower level include a luxurious indoor golf room, a full bar, a fitness room, a sauna, and a guest suite.

Permitting remains in progress, with building permits expected by August, and dock permit requests were also submitted. Construction is scheduled to begin as soon as the permits are approved, with the project expected to be completed in 2028.

MacPherson noted that the current real estate market supports the construction of high-end properties and believes this project will maintain its value over the long term.

“The stock market has been very kind to us,” MacPherson told The Puget Sound Business Journal. “And a major home investment like this will hold its value. Seattle/Bellevue is really a melting pot. And we have the Sonics coming back. We have a very diverse economy with all of the tech here, and we are also seeing strong demand from international clients.”

The Bellevue property sits across from Wilson’s former mansion, which sold for $21.25 million in 2024 after it sat on the market for two years with an initial asking price of $36 million.

This story was originally posted on MyNorthwest.com

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