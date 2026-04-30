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Crash before Mercer Street Exit shuts down most of Southbound I-5 into Downtown Seattle

By Frank Sumrall, MyNorthwest.com
Crash before Mercer Street Exit shuts down most of Southbound I-5 into Downtown Seattle Left: A map of the closure on southbound I-5 early Thursday morning. Right: WSDOT cameras capturing the traffic that has piled up due to the collision. (Photos courtesy of WSDOT) (MyNorthwest.com)
By Frank Sumrall, MyNorthwest.com

SEATTLE — Just one lane is open on southbound I-5 due to a crash right before the Mercer Street exit, approaching downtown Seattle.

“Big delays getting into downtown Seattle,” KIRO Newsradio Traffic reported early Thursday morning. “Crash just before Mercer is still blocking lanes.”

According to Washington State Patrol (WSP) Trooper Rick Johnson, the collision causing the lane closures involved a motorcycle and other vehicles.

“Rider transported to Harborview with injuries,” Johnson wrote on X. “Multiple lanes will be blocked for a while. Update on injuries to come.”

Crews are on scene, as of 5:30 a.m., but there is no ETA for when the lanes will reopen. Please use caution in the area and expect delays.

This is a developing story, check back for updates

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This story was originally posted to MyNorthwest.com

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