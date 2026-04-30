Crash before Mercer Street Exit shuts down most of Southbound I-5 into Downtown Seattle

SEATTLE — Just one lane is open on southbound I-5 due to a crash right before the Mercer Street exit, approaching downtown Seattle.

“Big delays getting into downtown Seattle,” KIRO Newsradio Traffic reported early Thursday morning. “Crash just before Mercer is still blocking lanes.”

Here is the scene. No ETA to clear at this time. pic.twitter.com/A6CHQQ84RC — Trooper Rick Johnson (@wspd2pio) April 30, 2026

According to Washington State Patrol (WSP) Trooper Rick Johnson, the collision causing the lane closures involved a motorcycle and other vehicles.

“Rider transported to Harborview with injuries,” Johnson wrote on X. “Multiple lanes will be blocked for a while. Update on injuries to come.”

Crews are on scene, as of 5:30 a.m., but there is no ETA for when the lanes will reopen. Please use caution in the area and expect delays.

This is a developing story, check back for updates

Follow Frank Sumrall on X. Send news tips here.

This story was originally posted to MyNorthwest.com

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