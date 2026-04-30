Man charged after attempted kidnapping in West Seattle

WEST SEATTLE — A man is charged with attempted kidnapping in the second degree after reportedly trying to abduct a little girl outside a home in West Seattle.

Court documents identify the suspect as Christien Xavier Bugge-Marcum. According to prosecutors, he lived nearby and has no criminal history.

“It’s a call out to other neighborhoods,” the girl’s father, who asked not to be identified, said. “Know your people that are around you. Know their kids. Know them by first name, have the phone numbers and look out for each other.”

The victim’s father recounted the terrifying ordeal to KIRO 7 and credited the tight-knit neighborhood for helping police find the attempted kidnapper and bring him to justice.

In court documents, prosecutors state the 8-year-old victim was scared for her life.

They allege Bugge-Marchum was armed with a knife when he grabbed the girl and tried to drag her from the front yard she was playing in.

They said her screams alerted her friends and a nearby adult, who scared the suspect off.

“This was a case that was investigated by Seattle police and they referred it to our office. We reviewed it independently and felt that we could file for attempted kidnapping in the second degree,” Casey McNerthney, spokesperson for the King County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office, said. “That was filed this afternoon and we asked that the court set the bail amount at $750,000.”

Prosecutors acknowledged Bugge-Marcum’s lack of criminal history, but said the brazen act against a child justified the high bail.

They said the fact that he lives in the area means the child and other who live nearby could be at risk should he be released from jail.

“What’s really difficult about this case is that it affects everybody involved,” McNerthney said. “And I am not sure anybody is the same after this because these are such serious allegations.”

Investigators said Bugge-Marcum told them he had been living in the neighborhood for about a week. He described the people who lived nearby as “uptight” and claimed the crime was “pinned” on him after he got in trouble with a neighbor for smoking.

He denied touching anyone.

“We know the defense has their own take on this case and that will all come out in court, but it is important for these details to get before the court,” McNertheny said.

The suspect is due back in court on Monday.

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