2 Texas men indicted for deadly West Seattle robbery of marijuana dealer

SEATTLE — Two men who traveled from Texas to Seattle in 2022 to rob a marijuana dealer were indicted this week for additional federal felonies connected to the robbery and fatal shooting in West Seattle.

Carlton Pierre Mitchell, 30, and Aaron Thompson, 42, will be arraigned on the superseding indictment on May 7, the U.S. Department of Justice (DOJ) announced.

Both men are charged with conspiracy to possess marijuana with intent to distribute, conspiracy to commit robbery, robbery, and possession of a firearm in furtherance of a drug trafficking crime and a crime of violence.

The DOJ noted a third defendant, Samuel Solomon, was charged by superseding information with conspiracy to possess marijuana with intent to distribute, conspiracy to commit robbery, and possession of a firearm in furtherance of a drug crime. Solomon pleaded guilty to the crimes on Monday and faces a mandatory minimum of five years in prison when sentenced.

Suspects rented cars, armed themselves before setting up deadly Airbnb robbery

On November 2, 2022, Mitchell, Thompson, and Solomon all flew to Portland with a plan to rob the victim who had previously sold Solomon and Mitchell marijuana, according to records filed in the case.

The three men rented cars and drove to West Seattle, where Mitchell had arranged to reserve an Airbnb rental. At the Airbnb, all three men were armed with handguns. Thompson hid in one of the Airbnb’s bedrooms so the victim wouldn’t know he was there.

While the marijuana deal was in progress, Thompson exited the bedroom with a firearm and ordered the victim not to move. Shots were eventually fired, and the victim was fatally shot. Solomon fled the home and took a flight back home. Mitchell and Thompson took the victim’s marijuana, fled the Airbnb, and drove home.

Seattle Police Department officers responded to the 911 calls about the gunshots inside the home. At the scene, officers found the victim lying injured and alone in the Airbnb. The victim was pronounced dead at the scene.

Solomon, Thompson, and Mitchell were initially indicted on March 12, 2025. Solomon and Thompson were both arrested in March 2025. Mitchell made his first appearance on the original indictment in September 2025.

The DOJ noted that conspiracy to possess marijuana with intent to distribute and conspiracy to commit robbery are both punishable by up to five years in prison. Robbery is punishable by up to 20 years in prison.

Additionally, because the firearm was discharged, possession of a firearm in furtherance of drug trafficking or a crime of violence is punishable by a mandatory minimum of 10 years in prison and up to life in prison.

This story was originally published on mynorthwest.com.

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