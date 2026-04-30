Seattle gang leader, co-conspirator indicted for sex trafficking

A leader of a Seattle street gang and one of his co-conspirators have both been federally indicted for using force, threats of force, fraud, or coercion to commit sex trafficking.

Leanthony Palmer, 34, was indicted last October, and a superseding indictment was returned this week, adding additional charges. Branden Barnett, 38, has remained in state custody since November 24, 2025, and was indicted federally this week for six counts related to trafficking adult and minor victims, the U.S. Department of Justice (DOJ) announced.

“These men exploited vulnerable women for their own financial gain,” First Assistant U.S. Attorney Neil Floyd stated. “They used their power — physical, psychological, and economic — to subject these victims to modern-day slavery. We are determined to obtain justice and ensure the safety of these victims and all members of our community.”

Palmer used force, threats of force, fraud, and coercion to sex traffic at least three different adult victims, according to the superseding indictment returned by the grand jury. Palmer also engaged in a conspiracy to transport the victims in Washington, Alaska, Oregon, California, Colorado, Hawaii, Idaho, Nevada, Massachusetts, Montana, Minnesota, Texas, as well as foreign countries to engage in commercial sex acts.

The nine-count indictment also charges Palmer with conspiracy to commit money laundering for his use of the proceeds gained from his sex trafficking scheme.

Barnett is charged in a six-count indictment with conspiracy to commit sex trafficking through force, threats of force, fraud, or coercion; sex trafficking an adult female through force, threats of force, fraud, or coercion; conspiracy to transport an adult victim for purposes of prostitution; transporting an adult female for prostitution through coercion and enticement; and two counts of attempted sex trafficking of a minor, according to the DOJ.

Victims purchased between traffickers, kept isolated at SeaTac motel

The indictments described how both men kept their victims under their control through violence or threats of violence, providing or denying drugs, and providing or withholding food and shelter. The women were allegedly “purchased” by one trafficker from another, and the men used “off-the-books” rooms at a SeaTac motel to isolate the women or for them to perform “sex dates.”

The DOJ noted the men set the rules of what the women should charge for the sex acts, who they could speak to, and required the women to turn over the entirety of their earnings to the trafficker. Both men would transport the women to Aurora Avenue N. in Seattle, among other locations, for the women to contact potential sex buyers.

The men obtained fraudulent identification documents for their victims, which allowed them to travel easily and avoid detection by law enforcement. Both men used false identities to purchase rental properties and rental cars, which were used in the sex trafficking scheme.

“This work done by SeaTac Police and our Street Crimes Unit is critically important to the safety of our community and to women who may fall victim to this kind of dangerous and depraved criminal activity,” said King County Sheriff Patti Cole-Tindall.

“We appreciate the work of SeaTac Police for addressing human trafficking, which is a disturbing and far too prevalent crime,” King County Prosecuting Attorney Leesa Manion said.

If convicted, both men face a mandatory minimum sentence of 15 years to life in prison.

This story was originally published on mynorthwest.com.

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