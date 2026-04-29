Olympia man arrested for allegedly exchanging drugs for sexual favors with children

OLYMPIA, Wash. — A 61-year-old man from Olympia was arrested on April 23 for allegedly enticing five boys aged 14 and younger and giving them drugs for sexual favors, according to the Thurston County Prosecutor’s Office

Court documents say authorities were called to reports of a sex offense at an elementary school in Thurston County on April 22.

Deputies were told that a man living near the school was providing an inhalant drug called “Galaxy Gas” to children if they masturbated in front of him, according to court documents.

The man also allegedly provided sex toys and encouraged other boys to invite more children to his home.

During interviews with several victims, they told investigators they recalled seeing guns in the man’s house as well as a grenade.

On April 23, the suspect was pulled over and arrested as he was driving into the elementary school parking lot to attend a victim’s basketball game, court documents show.

Deputies got a search warrant and found the “Galaxy Gas,” child sexual abuse material, multiple sex toys, lubrication, and other items inside the man’s home, according to prosecutors.

He was booked into the Thurston County Jail, facing multiple charges of sexual abuse of a minor and other drug charges.

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