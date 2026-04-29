Seattle Mayor Katie Wilson rushed away when gunshots reportedly heard after news conference

SEATTLE — Seattle Mayor Katie Wilson was rushed away following a news conference Tuesday night after attendees thought they heard gunfire, The Seattle Times reported.

Wilson was announcing her proposal for Seattle Public Schools to offer free meals to all students at the Yesler Community Center.

The Seattle Police Department confirmed to The Seattle Times that 911 callers reported shots were fired and glass was broken around 5 p.m.

KIRO 7 has reached out to SPD and the mayor’s office for more information.

This story was originally published on mynorthwest.com.

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