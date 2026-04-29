‘He’s really a sweet kid’: $100K reward offered for missing Arlington man on Autism spectrum

He’s been described as an introverted 22-year-old man with the mental capacity of a child.

His name is Jonathan Hoang. He’s on the Autism spectrum, he’s been missing for more than a year, and he’s the focus of this week’s Cold Case Project.

Family members said Jonathan has a heart of gold and is always willing to help others, but is also always in need of others’ help.

“He’s just really, really a sweet kid. He was incapable of lying, just like really honest, sincere, and sweet. He’s one of those people who you just meet him and you know that he’s special. He has this kind of innocence about him, and an authenticity that’s kind of rare to come across with people today,” Jonathan’s sister Irene Pfister said.

Jonathan disappears from Arlington home in March 2025

Jonathan disappeared on March 30, 2025, from his Arlington home on 14th Drive Northwest, where he lived with his parents.

“Says goodnight to his parents at 7:30 and is found missing the next day. His shoes, his phone, his coat were still in the house, but his iPad was missing,” Crimestoppers of Puget Sound Executive Director Jim Fuda said.

Pfister said her mom went to wake up Jonathan, but she couldn’t find him anywhere.

“The deck door that goes to my parents’ backyard was unlocked,” she said. “My mom called me and said that Jonathan is missing, and I just immediately felt my stomach drop, because he was a very scheduled and routined individual. He doesn’t leave the house without a jacket. It’ll be like a really hot summer day, 80s or even 90s, and you’ll still see him walking outside with a hooded jacket … all of his jackets were still at home. All of his shoes were still at home. His wallet, money, everything was left behind, except for his iPad, which was strange, because he didn’t take his iPad out of the house unless he thought he was going on a long trip somewhere, by car or by plane.”

Crimestoppers of Puget Sound immediately stepped in and offered a reward of up to $1,000 for information about Jonathan’s disappearance.

Then, something unexpected happened.

“Someone out of Florida who owns a car dealership added another 90 to that. So there is a $100,000 reward for the safe return of Jonathan Hoang or his whereabouts,” Fuda said.

Tips pour in but no solid leads in search for Jonathan

The reward has led to numerous tips over the past year, and some reported sightings as far away as Kirkland, but nothing solid, so far.

“The tips we’re getting are hours, days, weeks, and even months old, of sightings with no photographs. So I’ve gone on the media several times to say, ‘Please call the police immediately. Try to keep eyeball contact on him, and definitely get a picture,’” Fuda said.

Pfister noted that Jonathan is very trusting.

“He was very, very trusting of all people. If someone told him, with authority and purpose, that he needed to go with them, he would have complied without fight and without argument. He’s just so gentle and so innocent,” Pfister said.

Authorities are hopeful someone will come forward with information.

“Somebody knows who has Jonathan, or knows of his whereabouts, dead or alive. And if you wish to remain anonymous, there is a $100,000 reward. So please come forward. Let’s get some closure for the family,” Fuda said.

If you see Jonathan or if you know anything about his disappearance, call Crimestoppers of Puget Sound at 800-222-TIPS (8477) or use the mobile phone app.

This story was originally posted on MyNorthwest.com

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