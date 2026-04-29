Copper wire theft and vandalism at Seattle’s Taproot Theatre leaves the venue at risk of closing

SEATTLE — The Taproot Theatre in Seattle’s Greenwood neighborhood says the venue needs to raise $400,000 after its HVAC system was damaged.

The theatre has started a fundraiser after two of the three HVAC systems were destroyed, and the copper wire inside was stripped.

“Taproot now needs to raise significant funding to facilitate a comprehensive overhaul of its Jewell Mainstage HVAC system in order to sustain the theatre,” Taproot said in a release.

2026 marks Taproot Theatre’s 50th anniversary.

“Over these five decades, Taproot has survived economic crashes, the digital revolution, a fire that destroyed our building, a literal explosion in our neighborhood, and a global pandemic, and we’re still here,” Producing Artistic Director Karen Lund said.

To donate to Taproot’s fundraiser, visit the link here.

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