Suspect killed after high-speed chase, shooting involving Thurston County law enforcement

OLYMPIA, Wash. — A person has died after shots rang out in Olympia Tuesday evening.

According to the Thurston County Sheriff’s Office, a deputy tried to stop a vehicle for going 90 mph in a 35 mph zone on Yelm Highway SE. A pursuit ensued before the suspect crashed near Morse Merryman Road SE.

The suspect ran off after the crash, and deputies heard shots being fired in a nearby backyard.

The sheriff’s office said they chased the suspect, who was hit by gunfire.

The suspect did not survive. No deputies were injured.

It’s unclear if the suspect fired at police.

The sheriff’s office did not specify if the gunfire came from them or from someone near the backyard.

A passenger in the vehicle also ran off, but was taken into custody with the help of a police K9.

The Region 3 Critical Investigation Team and the Office of Independent Investigation will be taking over the investigation.

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