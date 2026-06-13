Gunfire exchanged in Lynnwood parking lot, one teen shot

LYNNWOOD, Wash. — One teenager is in the ICU after multiple rounds were exchanged between two groups in a Lynnwood parking lot on Friday evening.

Multiple vehicles were hit, but no bystanders were injured.

The victim, identified as a 17-year-old boy, was transported to Harborview Medical Center shortly after leaving the scene with one of the groups and placing a 911 call.

The site of the shooting, a parking lot at the intersection of Highway 99 and 168th St. SW, was reported to be full of evening shoppers when the two groups shot at each other.

Members of the second group involved were later detained by police for questioning and remain in custody. According to Commander Joe Dickinson, search warrants have been issued to gather more information.

Dickinson told KIRO that violence between groups, while once a unique occurrence, has become increasingly common over the past six years. He says there is suspicion that the events are gang-related, but no conclusion has been made on the involvement of gang activity in yesterday’s shooting.

As of yesterday evening, the teenager who was shot was reported to be in stable condition at the intensive care unit at Harborview Medical.

Dickison said his department is in the process of obtaining video footage of the shooting and that further investigation will follow.

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