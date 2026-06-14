Fire destroys building in South Hill

PUYALLUP, Wash. — Central Pierce Fire & Rescue crews responded to a large fire that leveled an outbuilding in South Hill on Saturday.

Crews arrived to a fully-involved fire at a detached outbuilding on Meridian Ave E, near 141st St Ct E.

A large column of smoke was visible as crews responded, prompting additional resources to be dispatched, according to Central Pierce Fire & Rescue

The outbuilding was destroyed, but crews were able to contain the fire from spreading, Central Pierce Fire & Rescue said.

No injuries were reported.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation by the Pierce County Fire Marshal’s Office.

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